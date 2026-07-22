CB-CID to probe custodial death of Nagercoil inmate

Chennai, July 22:

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has transferred the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Sabari Varman, an inmate arrested by Nagercoil police, to the Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). The move comes amid mounting scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding his death in custody.

So far, eight prison inmates and three jail officials have been arrested in connection with the case, indicating a widening probe into possible lapses and accountability within the prison system.

Sabari Varman was initially arrested by the South Thamarikulam police on July 8 for possession of gutka and was later remanded to judicial custody. He died in prison on July 13, raising serious concerns over custodial safety and procedures.

With the case now handed over to the CB-CID, the specialised agency is expected to take over all aspects of the investigation from the local police. Officials will collect evidence, record statements from police personnel and inmates, and examine whether procedural violations or criminal misconduct contributed to the death.

The transfer underscores the seriousness of the allegations and signals a more detailed and independent probe into the incident.