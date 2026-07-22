CPI(M) condemns police action against protesters in TN

Chennai, July 22:

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P. Shanmugam has strongly condemned the denial of police permission for protests and the arrest of demonstrators in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the ongoing student protests in New Delhi, he said that despite alleged crackdowns by police and paramilitary forces, students have continued their agitation day and night. He criticized similar actions in Chennai, where authorities reportedly denied permission for protests and detained participants.

Shanmugam pointed out that members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested during a protest and released only late at night. He termed the police action as unacceptable and accused the state government of suppressing democratic protests.

He further stated that using police force to curb dissent cannot be justified and called for wider public resistance, urging that the spirit of protest should continue to grow.