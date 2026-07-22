Chennai Corpn to train officials to curb tender irregularities

Chennai, July 22:

In a major step to curb corruption, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to provide special training on tender procedures to nearly 2,000 officials.

This initiative, being implemented for the first time, aims to improve transparency and accountability in public procurement.

Officials ranging from Assistant Engineers to Chief Engineers will participate in the five-day, half-day training sessions scheduled for the last week of July.

The programme will cover key aspects such as tender issuance procedures, evaluation methods, procurement rules, transparency norms, e-tendering and e-procurement systems, and preparation of project estimates.

The move comes amid long-standing allegations of irregularities in tender processes, including pre-fixed contracts, restrictive conditions favouring select bidders, short bidding windows, cancellation of contracts, and disputes leading to arbitration.

These issues have reportedly caused delays in several civic projects.

By equipping officials with proper knowledge and standardized practices, the Corporation aims to streamline tendering processes, ensure fair competition, and strengthen governance in infrastructure and development works across the city.