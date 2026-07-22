EPS announces protest over Palani temple land issue

Chennai, July 22:

AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a major protest condemning the alleged irregular registration of land belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple trust.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place on July 25 (Saturday) at 9:30 AM, organized by the Dindigul West district unit of the AIADMK.

According to the statement, land worth around ₹100 crore, reportedly owned by the temple trust, has been illegally registered in the name of private individuals. The issue has triggered widespread concern among devotees. It is also noted that complaints regarding this land had been raised since the previous DMK regime, and a related case is already pending before the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

Palaniswami alleged that despite a change in government and claims of transparent governance, the land—under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department—was sold to two private parties. Reports suggest that irregular administrative steps were taken during the registration process, raising further suspicion about the legality of the transaction.

He also criticized the ongoing investigation, claiming that the CBCID probe appeared to be a superficial exercise aimed at protecting those involved. No significant action has reportedly been taken against officials or individuals linked to the registration process, and even the buyers—who allegedly purchased the land at a much lower value—have not been brought under scrutiny.

Calling the issue serious and suspicious, Palaniswami urged that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an impartial probe. He appealed to the public and spiritual community to support efforts to safeguard temple properties across Tamil Nadu.