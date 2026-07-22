Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set for mega release tomorrow

Chennai, July 22:

After months of anticipation and delays, Jana Nayagan—the much-awaited swansong of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay—is all set for a grand worldwide release on July 23. The film, which faced nearly six months of postponement due to censorship hurdles, has finally cleared all obstacles and is poised for a historic opening.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film has been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. With a runtime of 183 minutes, the film promises a powerful blend of emotion and political drama. Notably, Vijay is addressed as the “Honourable Chief Minister” in promotional materials, reflecting his real-life political journey.

A remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan retains its emotional core while incorporating strong political undertones. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The technical crew features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

The film will release in over 30 countries, with more than 900 screens in Tamil Nadu and over 4,000 screens worldwide, marking one of the biggest releases for a Tamil film. Trade analysts predict a record-breaking opening, with first-day tickets already sold out in many locations.

Fans and cadres of Vijay’s political party are gearing up for grand celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Massive cutouts, banners, special prayers, and annadhanam (free food distribution) have been arranged at theatres, turning the release into a festival-like event.

Originally planned for a Pongal release in January, the film’s delay due to certification issues had disappointed fans. However, with the hurdles now cleared, Jana Nayagan carries immense significance as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career, making it not just a movie release but a historic moment for his fans.

With unprecedented hype, massive screen count, and emotional connect, Jana Nayagan is all set to take a thunderous opening at the box office tomorrow.