Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon return for B’desh Tests

Sydney, July 22:

The so-called Big Four could be reunited in Australia’s bowling attack with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon returning from injuries for a two-test cricket series next month against Bangladesh.

Pace bowlers Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and offspinner Lyon have been the long-time frontline attack for Australia but injuries have limited the frequency of all four combining in the same XI in recent series.

Australia’s selection committee chairman George Bailey on Tuesday said there was no certainties to start, but the returning bowlers are “all fit to go.” “As you would expect, we won’t be locking in an XI this far out, but we do know that across this two-test series the depth is there,” Bailey said. “I’m sure that there will be (future) tests that that (Big Four) group play together.” Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon, he said, “have worked extremely hard,

individually and with the (fitness) teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries.” The inclusion of pace bowler Scott Boland and allrounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster give the 13-man Australia squad plenty of options.

The first test against Bangladesh is set for Aug. 13-17 in Darwin, Northern Territory, and the second will be held in Mackay, Queensland state, Aug. 22-26, kicking off a 12-month period containing 20 test matches including tours of South Africa, India and England.

Opening bat Jake Weatherald was retained from the Ashes series win over England last season and is likely to open the innings with Travis Head.