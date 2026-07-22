World record-holder Josh Kerr eyes CWG glory

Glasgow, July 22:

Newly crowned world mile record-holder Josh Kerr has set his sights on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after producing one of the greatest performances in British athletics history at the London Diamond League.

The Scottish middle-distance star shattered the men’s mile world record, lowering the previous mark by half a second to eclipse the 27-year-old record set by Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

The stunning run has made Kerr one of the headline attractions for the Commonwealth Games, where he will compete in front of home fans later this month.

Fresh from his record-breaking performance, the Olympic silver medallist and former world champion confirmed that his immediate focus is on Glasgow, where he hopes to carry his winning momentum into the Games.

“I feel great right now. There’s a lot of adrenaline in the system and I’ll definitely be in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games,” Kerr said after his triumph in London.“Every season has to have a peak, and I hope to continue this form for the next couple of weeks.”The men’s and women’s mile races are among the marquee events returning to the Commonwealth Games programme, with the finals scheduled for August 1 at the newly resurfaced EDF Scotstoun Stadium.

Athletics and para-athletics competitions will be held over six days, featuring 43 medal events in athletics and 16 in para-athletics.Kerr, regarded as one of Britain’s finest middle-distance runners, said consistency at major championships remains his priority.