TN police launches special drive

Chennai, July 23:

More than 1,000 hsitorysheeters and anti-socials were arrested and remanded in judicial custody during a special drive conducted by the Tamil Nadu police across the state.

A police release said in order to maintain law and order, as a pro-active and preventive policing measure, intensive enforcement drives were carried out across the State as per the instructions of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal against History Sheet (HS) Rowdies, Non-History Sheet (Non-HS) Offenders, Bad Characters (BCs), and absconding accused involved in various criminal activities.

During the weeklong operation from July 15, continuous checking, surveillance were undertaken against HS Rowdies and Non-HS Offenders. A total of 31,005 HS Rowdies and Bad Characters involved in crime offences were checked throughout the state of which 1,155 offenders were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

During the special drive, 2,906 NBWs have been executed through sustained enforcement efforts. Intensive efforts are also being undertaken for the execution of pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and securing absconding accused.

Cases have been registered under Section 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against accused persons who have failed to appear in courts after being released on bail and for not execuring the bond. A total of 384 cases have been registered this year.

Further, instructions have been issued to all Commissioners of Police in cities, District Superintendents of Police, and officers of Special Units across the State to initiate appropriate legal proceedings for the cancellation of bail granted to accused persons who, violated the bail conditions and against those who continue to repeatedly engage in criminal activities.