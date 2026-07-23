It’s time to trust States, abolish NEET: Stalin

Chennai, July 23:

Observing that NEET has failed on all the three principal promises on which it was introduced, Opposition DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday said the ongoing student protests must serve as a wake up call for the Union Government as the time has come for it to trust the states and abolish the exams.

He said NEET has merely shifted the centre of learning from schools to coaching centres and the problem with it has always been structural not merely procedural and that recent events have vindicated that concern.

In a post on X, tagging on to his article written in an English daily, he said “NEET was introduced with three principal promises–reduce the burden, eliminate commercialisation, and improve standards.”

“On every one of these counts, #NEET has failed. It has merely shifted the centre of learning from schools to coaching centres”, he said.

“The problem with NEET has always been structural, not merely procedural. Recent events have vindicated that concern”, Stalin said, adding, “The ongoing student protests must serve as a wake-up call for the Union Government. It’s time to trust the states. It’s time to abolish NEET.”

Yesterday, the DMK Chief said the students’ protest in New Delhi has captured the attention of the entire country and scrapping NEET alone would provide a lasting solution to all these problems.

He said it was the DMK which was the first to warn that NEET was designed to enable large scale irregularities and that was why it had opposed it right from the beginning, while consistingly pointing out the dangers it poses.