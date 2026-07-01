Defamation case: Anticipatory bail sought by Anitha Radhakrishnan

Chennai, July 1:

DMK MLA from Tiruchendur constituency, Anitha Radhakrishnan, has approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against her for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The case stems from a public meeting held on June 20 near Athur in Tiruchendur, organised by the DMK to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

During her speech at the event, Anitha Radhakrishnan is alleged to have made objectionable and defamatory comments about the Chief Minister, following which a complaint was lodged by TVK city secretary Selvam at the Athur police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the MLA. In her bail petition filed before the High Court, Anitha Radhakrishnan contended that her remarks were made in her capacity as a senior opposition leader, reflecting public dissatisfaction with the ruling government. She further alleged that the case against her was politically motivated.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing soon before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, who handles cases related to MPs and MLAs.