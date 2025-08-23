Bangladesh name 16-member squad for Asia Cup

Bangladesh has announced a strong 16-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, beginning on September 9. Wicket keeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan and 26-year-old Saif Hassan have earned recalls to the side.

Sohan, who last featured for Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan, returns after strong performances for Bangladesh A in the Top End T20 series in Darwin, where he scored 109 runs in five matches with a best of 35.

Saif, who last represented the national team at the 2023 Asian Games, also impressed in the same tournament, tallying 117 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Litton Das will continue to lead the side after guiding Bangladesh to recent T20I series wins against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon are set to open the batting, while Mahedi Hasan, outstanding on the Sri Lanka tour, has been preferred over Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who remains on standby.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin. In the spin department, Mahedi will be joined by Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain. Middle-order responsibilities are expected to be shouldered by Jaker Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain.