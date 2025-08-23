Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Nick Kyrgios has hit another unforced error before even stepping on court—this time pulling out of the US Open as his battle with injuries drags on.

The Australian veteran, once a Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and ranked as high as World No. 13, has barely had a proper run on tour since a wrist ligament injury struck in mid-2023. Surgery followed, but every comeback attempt since has ended in disappointment.

A short-lived return at the Brisbane International in late 2024 ended in a first-round exit. Then came Miami earlier this year—same story, early loss, early exit. Even a doubles experiment with Gael Monfils at the Washington Open barely lasted long enough for fans to warm up their popcorn.

After skipping Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year, the US Open has now become the latest major Kyrgios will miss. Organizers have confirmed his place will be handed to a lucky loser from the qualifiers.

That makes it three straight US Opens he’s missed—painful stuff for someone who electrified New York crowds in 2022 with his booming serves and wild shot-making en route to the quarterfinals. Back then, he looked like he was finally ready to stop playing the part-time genius and go full-time contender.