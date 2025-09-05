Andrew Holness elected as Jamaica PM again

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has secured a third term in office, according to the preliminary results from Jamaica’s fractious parliamentary election.

The results released early on Thursday showed that Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party won at least 34 seats in the previous day’s vote. The governing party’s main challenger, the People’s National Party, secured 29 of the 63 seats in parliament.

That saw the opposition party’s leader Mark Golding concede defeat in an election which was dominated by concerns over inequity and the economy, and marred by allegations of corruption and low voter turnout.