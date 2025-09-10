‘India, US natural partners’: Modi responds to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s positive comments on trade negotiations with India, with both leaders expressing confidence in strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India and the United States are “close friends and natural partners.” He expressed optimism that ongoing trade discussions would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.” Modi further assured that the teams from both countries are working with urgency to finalize the negotiations. “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he added.

Shortly after, President Trump shared Modi’s post on his Truth Social platform, posting a screenshot of the X message as a gesture of endorsement.

The exchange came hours after Trump himself announced progress in trade talks between the two countries. “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The remarks highlight the ongoing efforts to resolve trade differences that have occasionally strained ties between New Delhi and Washington. Both leaders have emphasized the strategic and economic importance of closer cooperation, reflecting the growing convergence of interests in areas ranging from commerce to defense and technology.

Observers note that the latest assurances from Modi and Trump could pave the way for a breakthrough in trade relations, potentially leading to reduced barriers, expanded market access, and stronger bilateral ties. The upcoming conversation between the two leaders is expected to set the tone for concluding the pending negotiations at the earliest.