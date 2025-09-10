Court postpones Ponmudi red sand quarry case to Sept 23

The red sand quarry case against former Tamil Nadu minister K. Ponmudi has been postponed to September 23.

In 2012, the Villupuram District Crime Branch Police filed a case against Ponmudi, his son Gautham Sigamani, and six others – Rajamahendran, Sadhanandham, Gothakumar, Jayachandran, and Gobinathan. They were accused of illegally taking red sand from the Boothurai government quarry in Vanur taluk. The state is said to have lost about ₹28.36 crore because of this.

The trial is being held at the Villupuram District Principal Sessions Court. So far, 54 witnesses have given evidence. In the latest hearing, retired DSP Vijayaraghavan, who filed the chargesheet, appeared and gave testimony.

After this, District Judge Manimozhi adjourned the case to September 23 for further hearing.