UK Joins Aus, Canada in recognising Palestinian State

London, Sept 23: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that the UK is formally recognising the State of Palestine. This decision aligns the UK with Australia and Canada, marking a coordinated move among Commonwealth nations. The recognition aims to revive hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Starmer emphasized that the recognition is not a reward for Hamas, which he described as a “brutal terror organization,” and asserted that Hamas will have no role in any future governance of the Palestinian people. He called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and an end to the violence and suffering in the region. The UK also plans to impose additional sanctions on Hamas leaders in the coming weeks.

This move is largely symbolic but significant, as the UK historically played a role in the Middle East’s political landscape. The announcement follows similar recognitions by Canada and Australia and comes ahead of an international peace conference organized by France and Saudi Arabia in support of the two-state solution. More countries, including France, are expected to recognize a Palestinian state during this week’s UN General Assembly.

The recognition has faced criticism from the United States and Israel, who oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state. Critics argue that such recognition may reward Hamas and undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution. However, proponents view it as a step towards correcting historical wrongs and supporting a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis.