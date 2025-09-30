Vijay Releases Video Message on Karur Tragedy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Tuesday released his first video statement following the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, voicing deep sorrow over the incident and stressing that public safety had always been his foremost concern.

In the address, Vijay said, “I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is heavy with grief. People had come to see me during the campaign, and I will always be grateful for the affection they showed. To avoid any compromise on safety, I kept politics aside and chose a secure venue in consultation with the police. But still, what should never have happened, happened.”

He added, “I am also human. When so many lives were affected, how could I simply walk away? I stayed back because I wanted to ensure no further tragedy occurred.”

Vijay also hinted at a larger design behind the tragedy. “We held campaigns across five districts. Why did this happen only in Karur? How did it unfold? People know what is going on, and they are closely observing everything,” he remarked.

“When the people of Karur revealed the truth, it felt as though God himself had shown it to me. All facts will come out soon. We only addressed the gathering from the spot that was allotted to us,” he noted.

Rejecting allegations against his cadre, Vijay asserted, “We did not commit any wrong. Despite this, our party members, supporters and even social media users are being booked in FIRs.”

Directing an appeal to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Vijay said, “If you wish to take revenge, take it out on me, not on my supporters. I will either be at my home or my office. Do what you want to me, but spare them.”