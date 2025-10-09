Gold price increases by ₹120 per sovereign

The price of gold has seen a notable rise, increasing by ₹120 per sovereign. As a result, the current rate for one sovereign of 22-carat gold stands at ₹91,200.

This uptick in gold prices reflects ongoing market trends and investor sentiments.

The increase in gold prices has implications for various stakeholders, including investors, traders, and consumers. Gold continues to be a popular investment choice, especially during times of economic uncertainty. The current price levels may influence purchasing decisions and investment strategies in the coming days.

Market analysts suggest that factors such as global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events can impact gold prices. Therefore, investors are advised to stay informed about these developments to make well-informed decisions regarding their investments in gold.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on gold prices, individuals are encouraged to consult reputable sources and financial experts.