Natty returns as a trickster in ‘Kambi Katna Kathai’

Actor Natty is set to headline the upcoming Tamil comedy-drama Kambi Katna Kathai, directed by Rajanathan Periyasamy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 17, just ahead of the Diwali festival. The trailer, unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, showcases Natty in a role reminiscent of his critically acclaimed performance in Sathuranga Vettai (2014), portraying a trickster and fraudster. This time, he adopts the guise of a spiritual guru to deceive devotees and swindle their money. Parallel to this, a heist plot involving a priceless emerald gem unfolds, leading to a comedy of errors filled with chaos and entertainment .

The film also stars Singampuli, Java Sundaresan, Kothandan, Mukesh Ravi, Sairadhi, Karthick Kannan, Shalini Sahoo, Aishwarya, and Karate Karrthi, among others. The technical team includes cinematography by MRM Jaisuresh, editing by SN Fazil, music by Satizsh Selvam, and art direction by Siva Yoga. Kambi Katna Kathai is produced by Uthraa Productions and presented by Mangatha Movies .

With its intriguing premise and a talented ensemble cast, Kambi Katna Kathai promises to be a delightful addition to the festive season’s lineup. Audiences can look forward to a blend of humor, suspense, and drama when the film hits theaters on October 17.