Karthi’s ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ set for Dec 5 release

Tamil actor Karthi's much-anticipated action-comedy film, Vaa Vaathiyaar, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 5, 2025. The announcement was made by the production house, Studio Green, via their official social media channels. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film marks Karthi's 26th project and features Krithi Shetty as the female lead .

The film’s teaser showcases Karthi in a vibrant police officer role, blending elements of action, humor, and romance. The first single, ‘Uyir Pathikaama’, was released on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, generating positive buzz among fans. The supporting cast includes notable actors such as Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Karunakaran .

With cinematography by George C. Williams and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Vaa Vaathiyaar is poised to be a significant release in Tamil cinema this December .