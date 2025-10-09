Nayanthara and Kavin team up for rom-com ‘Hi’

Popular actors Nayanthara and Kavin are set to star together for the first time in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy titled ‘Hi’. The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who has previously worked as an associate director on films like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. It is produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures, and Seven Screen Studios. Popular actors Nayanthara and Kavin are set to star together for the first time in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy titled ‘Hi’. The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who has previously worked as an associate director on films like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. It is produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures, and Seven Screen Studios.

The first-look posters, released on October 8, depict the lead actors in neighborhood settings, hinting at a story of romance between two tenants who start their journey with a simple “Hi.” The supporting cast includes veteran actors K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir, and Kureishi.

The film’s music is composed by Jen Martin, with cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Hi is currently being shot in Chennai, and its digital rights have been acquired by ZEE5. Fans have welcomed the fresh pairing, praising the posters for their vibrant and youthful appeal.