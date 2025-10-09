SL Navy arrests 47 TN fishermen

In a recent escalation, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu over the past two days, accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and engaging in unauthorized fishing activities.

The detentions occurred near the coastal town of Rameshwaram, with 17 fishermen arrested on the morning of October 9 and 30 on October 8. Additionally, five fishing trawlers were seized during these operations.

The arrested fishermen, primarily from Rameshwaram, have been transported to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, for legal proceedings. This incident has intensified concerns among the local fishing community, who have long faced challenges related to alleged poaching accusations and the seizure of fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities.

In response to these developments, the Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Association has called for immediate intervention from both the central and state governments to ensure the safe release of the detained individuals and the return of their confiscated boats. The association has also urged the Indian government to engage diplomatically with Sri Lanka to address the recurring issue of fishermen being detained for crossing maritime boundaries.

This series of arrests highlights the ongoing tensions in the region concerning fishing rights and maritime border disputes. The Indian government has previously raised similar concerns with Sri Lanka, emphasizing the need for a resolution that respects the livelihoods of fishermen while maintaining maritime security.

As the situation develops, authorities are closely monitoring the legal proceedings in Sri Lanka and are in communication with their counterparts to facilitate the release of the detained fishermen.