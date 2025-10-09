Pharma owner held over syrup linked to child deaths

G. Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children in Madhya Pradesh.

The children reportedly consumed the company’s Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain toxic levels of diethylene glycol, a harmful industrial chemical.

The arrest occurred in Chennai after Ranganathan was detained for questioning by Madhya Pradesh police. He is expected to be transported to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after securing a transit remand. The investigation revealed that the contaminated syrup was also distributed in Odisha and Puducherry.

A 26-page report by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department highlighted severe violations at the manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram, including the use of non-pharma-grade chemicals and poorly maintained equipment. These lapses have raised serious concerns about regulatory oversight in the pharmaceutical industry.

In response to the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a ₹20,000 reward for information leading to Ranganathan’s arrest. The case has prompted widespread scrutiny of pharmaceutical safety standards and regulatory practices.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter, emphasizing the importance of stringent quality control measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.