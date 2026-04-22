NRI influx boosts Chennai airport traffic ahead of polls

Chennai, Apr 22:

International arrivals at Chennai International Airport have witnessed a sharp surge as overseas Tamils return home to participate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled for April 23.

With polling already concluded in several regions and Tamil Nadu heading into a crucial single-phase election, a large number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates have flown in from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, as well as parts of Europe and the United States.

Tamil associations abroad, particularly in Bahrain, have reported strong enthusiasm among members to exercise their democratic rights.

Many returning voters have expressed eagerness not only to cast their ballots but also to reunite with their families during the election period.

Apart from voting, several returnees are planning to stay back in Tamil Nadu to witness the results before travelling back overseas, adding to the spike in passenger movement.

Officials noted that the increased international footfall has made this one of the busiest travel periods for the airport in recent times. The surge reflects a growing sense of political awareness and commitment among the global Tamil diaspora towards active participation in the democratic process.