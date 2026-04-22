Two Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers

Al-Mughayyir(West Bank), Apr 22:

Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed by an Israeli settler near a school east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian authorities. The victims were identified as Aws al-Naasan, 14, and Jihad Abu Naim, 32.

Three other Palestinians were wounded in the incident in the village of al-Mughayyir.

Witnesses said the violence erupted in the morning when Israeli settlers and forces entered the area near the school, triggering panic as students and staff were present.

Gunfire and tear gas were reportedly used, forcing school administrators to instruct parents to urgently pick up their children.

According to one eyewitness, additional shooting broke out during the evacuation process, leading to the deaths of the two Palestinians and injuries to others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the fatalities and said the bodies were transferred to a hospital in Ramallah.

Mourning families later carried the bodies, draped in Palestinian flags, from the medical facility. Local residents described the scene as chaotic and frightening, especially given the presence of children in the area.

The Israeli military stated that the shooter was a civilian who also serves as an army reservist but was not on active duty at the time. It said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The military added that its forces had responded to reports of stone-throwing at an Israeli civilian vehicle in the area.

No arrests were immediately reported.

The village of al-Mughayyir, located about 15 kilometres northeast of Ramallah, has been a frequent flashpoint of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.

Residents say it has faced repeated raids, road closures, and restrictions on movement, along with the destruction of agricultural land and olive groves.