A quick guide for polling day

Chennai, April 22:

As Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly elections, voters across the State are gearing up to participate in the democratic process.

For those casting their vote, officials have outlined a simple and streamlined procedure to ensure a smooth polling experience.

How the voting process works

The process at polling stations is straightforward and usually takes only a few minutes. Voters must first visit their assigned booth, where officials verify their identity and check their names on the electoral roll.

Once verified, a mark of indelible ink is applied to the voter’s finger before they proceed to the voting compartment. There, voters can cast their vote using the electronic voting machine (EVM) by pressing the button next to their preferred candidate. A confirmation slip on the display helps verify that the vote has been recorded before exiting the booth.

Officials emphasise that voting is permitted only if the voter’s name appears on the electoral roll.

Voters are required to carry at least one valid photo identity proof. Accepted documents include Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, or any government-approved ID.

Even in the absence of a voter ID card, individuals can vote using alternative identification, provided their name is listed.

To ensure free and fair elections, voters must adhere to certain guidelines. Mobile phones are not allowed inside the voting compartment, and photography or videography within the booth is strictly prohibited.

Wearing clothing or accessories associated with political parties, engaging in political discussions near polling stations, or carrying restricted items is also not permitted.

Authorities said following these guidelines will help maintain order and ensure a smooth voting process across polling centres in the State.