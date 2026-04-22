Four injured in Germany gurdwara clash

London, Apr 22:

Four people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, on Sunday afternoon during prayer time.

The incident occurred around 2:20 pm at a Sikh community centre, prompting a major police response, including special forces and a temporary helicopter deployment.

According to the Wesel district police, the altercation led to minor injuries for four individuals, including one cut injury.

Authorities confirmed that arrests were made, but the exact cause of the confrontation and reports of gunshots have not yet been verified. Criminal police and the public prosecutor’s office are continuing investigations.

German media reports suggest the clash may have originated from internal disputes within members of the Sikh community, possibly escalating during a festival at the gurdwara.