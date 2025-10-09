Bomb threat at Vijay’s residence found to be hoax

A bomb threat was reported at the Neelankarai residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in Chennai.

The threat, which had caused significant concern, was later determined to be a hoax after thorough investigations by the authorities.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a tragic stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, which resulted in 41 fatalities and numerous injuries. The stampede occurred due to overcrowding and delays in the event’s schedule. In the aftermath, Vijay pledged compensation to the victims’ families and has been in communication with them. The bomb threat at his residence has raised concerns about the safety of political leaders and their families.

The police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the hoax threat and identify those responsible. This incident underscores the need for heightened security measures for public figures and the importance of addressing threats promptly to ensure public safety.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are committed to taking appropriate action against those who make false threats, which can divert resources and cause unnecessary panic.