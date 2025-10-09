TN govt staff, Teachers to strike work on Nov 18

The JACTTO-GEO, a federation of government employees and teachers in Tamil Nadu, has announced a one-day strike on November 18.

The strike is aimed at pressing demands that have remained unaddressed for over four years.

Key demands include the implementation of a new contributory pension scheme for employees who joined after April 1, 2003, pay parity with central government employees for teachers and school heads, immediate filling of over 30% vacant posts in various departments, and restoring the compassionate appointment limit to 25%.

Ahead of the strike, demonstrations will be held in all taluks on November 16 to demand the immediate implementation of the old pension scheme. The federation has stated that the strike is part of a series of planned protests to ensure the government addresses these long-standing grievances.

The government’s response to these demands is expected to be crucial for the welfare of employees and the progress of the education sector.