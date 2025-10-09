Will eye one trillion dollar economy by 2030, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that his government is determined to make Tamil Nadu a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the Global Entrepreneurship Conference held at the Kodissia complex in Coimbatore.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the state has witnessed significant growth in industrial activity over the last four years. “The number of new industries registered in Tamil Nadu has increased six times. Earlier, around 2,000 industries were registered, but now the number has gone up to 12,000,” he said. He further noted that 33 percent of the total registrations in the state are new industrial ventures.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a peaceful, law-abiding atmosphere is the foundation for industrial progress. “Industries prefer states that have political stability and a conducive business environment. Tamil Nadu continues to attract a large number of enterprises because of its orderly administration,” he added.

Stalin also stressed the need to promote industrial awareness across all regions of the state, saying that every district should contribute to Tamil Nadu’s growth story. He urged entrepreneurs to make use of the government’s initiatives designed to encourage innovation and investment.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Stalin said, “Our target is clear — to make Tamil Nadu a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. With sustained industrial growth, a skilled workforce, and continued support for entrepreneurs, this goal is well within reach.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India’s leading destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) due to its robust infrastructure, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly policies. He said the state’s industrial ecosystem has expanded across sectors such as automobiles, electronics, textiles, and renewable energy, contributing significantly to national economic growth.

He also assured that the state government would continue to strengthen MSMEs and startups through financial incentives and simplified approval processes. “Our vision is inclusive growth — where both major industries and small-scale entrepreneurs progress together, creating employment and driving prosperity in every corner of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.