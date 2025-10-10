CMRL Phase 2: ₹250 cr contract signed for infra development

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a ₹250.47 crore contract to Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd. for the construction of 17 entry and exit structures across eight elevated stations in Corridor 3 of Phase 2.

The stations include Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thuraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, and Okkiyampet Thuraipakkam. The contract encompasses civil works, architectural finishes, and related infrastructure.

Additionally, plans are underway to develop Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones at these locations, featuring retail spaces and commercial complexes to enhance non-farebox revenue.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of CMRL Managing Director Siddique I.A.P., Project Director T. Arjunan, and Bridge and Roof Company General Manager T. Ravi.

This initiative is part of the broader ₹63,246 crore Phase 2 expansion, which aims to extend the metro network by 118.9 km and add 128 stations across three corridors. The project is expected to be completed by 2027, with significant portions already under construction.

The development of TOD zones aligns with CMRL’s strategy to optimize land use and generate additional revenue streams, contributing to the financial sustainability of the metro system.