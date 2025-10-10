855 special buses to be operated for weekend rush

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic over the upcoming weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of 855 special buses from two major bus terminals in Chennai—Koyambedu and Kilambakkam.

Departure Points:

Koyambedu Bus Terminus (CMBT): Special buses will depart from Koyambedu to various destinations, including Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

Kilambakkam Bus Terminus (KCBT): Buses will operate from Kilambakkam to destinations such as Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

Schedule:

Friday and Saturday: Approximately 55 special buses each day will operate from Koyambedu to the aforementioned destinations.

Saturday and Sunday: Around 355 buses will depart from Kilambakkam to various towns across Tamil Nadu.

Return Services:

Special buses will also be available for passengers returning to Chennai on Sunday, ensuring a smooth journey back.

Booking Information:

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute rush and ensure a hassle-free travel experience. Tickets can be booked through the official TNSTC website or mobile application.

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, inaugurated in December 2023, serves as a key hub for intercity travel, aiming to decongest the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu.

For more information and updates on bus schedules, passengers are advised to visit the official TNSTC website or contact the customer service helpline.