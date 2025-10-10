Eight students at Nellai college infected with rat fever

Eight students at a private engineering college in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, have been diagnosed with leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever.

The affected students are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The district health department conducted an inspection of the college hostel premises and discovered that the illness may have been caused by the use of contaminated water.

In response to the outbreak, the college administration has been instructed to close the institution temporarily until comprehensive sanitation measures are implemented.

Health officials are conducting medical camps and providing preventive medication to all staff and students. The college is expected to reopen on Wednesday, following the completion of necessary health and safety protocols.