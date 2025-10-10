Jaiswal’s ton puts India in command

India produced a commanding performance on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi, ending at 207 for one before tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with his seventh Test century, showcasing patience early and then playing fluently to reach three figures in 145 balls.

It was his second hundred against West Indies, and with this feat, he matched Graeme Smith’s world record for an opener with seven Test tons before turning 24.

Sai Sudharsan, batting at number three, scored his maiden half-century at home, partnering Jaiswal for a strong stand after KL Rahul was dismissed early by Jomel Warrican.

India started slowly, scoring less than three runs per over, but accelerated as the session progressed, dominating the West Indies bowlers and putting themselves in a strong position for the rest of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a left-handed opening batsman, has quickly established himself as one of India’s premier young talents. In his 25 Test matches to date, he has amassed 2,245 runs at an impressive average of nearly 50, including 12 half-centuries and six centuries.

Known for his fluent stroke play and ability to accelerate after settling in, Jaiswal has made headlines for scoring double centuries in consecutive Tests, placing him among the elite bowlers in the world at a young age.Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan’s half-century marks a significant milestone in his budding international career.

This innings reflected his growing confidence and ability to handle pressure on home soil, suggesting a bright future ahead. Together, their partnership on Day 1 laid a solid foundation that could steer India towards a commanding position in this Test match.