Fishing ban ends, Fishermen resume activities along coast

Chennai, June 15:

With the annual fishing ban period coming to an end, fishermen across coastal regions have resumed their activities, bringing renewed energy and optimism to the fishing community.

The lifting of the ban marks a crucial period for thousands of families who depend on fishing for their livelihood.

The seasonal ban, imposed every year to protect marine resources and allow fish breeding, had temporarily halted mechanised fishing operations. During this period, fishermen relied on alternative sources of income and government assistance to sustain themselves. The end of the ban is therefore seen as a significant relief, especially for small-scale fishermen who have been waiting to return to sea.

Fishermen from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, and Nagapattinam districts are gearing up to resume deep-sea fishing operations. In several coastal areas, the reopening was marked with celebrations, as fishermen burst firecrackers and joyfully entered the waters after the long ban period.

Early in the morning, several mechanised boats and trawlers set out into the sea from various fishing harbours. Fishermen expressed hope for a good catch, citing favourable weather conditions and improved marine stock following the conservation period. Local fish markets are also expected to witness increased activity in the coming days, with fresh arrivals boosting supply.

Officials from the fisheries department stated that the ban had helped in replenishing fish populations and ensuring long-term sustainability of marine resources. They also urged fishermen to adhere to safety guidelines and sustainable fishing practices while resuming operations.

The revival of fishing activities is expected to positively impact allied sectors such as fish processing, transportation, and local markets. As boats return to the sea, coastal economies are set to regain momentum after the lean season, bringing much-needed income and stability to fishing communities.