Modi welcomes US–Iran deal

New Delhi, June 15:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the emerging peace agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the development would help restore stability in West Asia after over 100 days of intense conflict.

The breakthrough comes after prolonged hostilities that severely impacted global energy markets and regional security. The two nations have reportedly agreed to halt military actions and move towards a broader diplomatic resolution, with mediation efforts playing a key role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table.

Reacting to the development, Modi said he hopes the agreement will “restore peace” and ensure freedom of navigation, a crucial factor for global trade, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict, which began earlier this year, had disrupted oil supplies and triggered volatility in global markets. The reopening of key maritime routes and easing of tensions are expected to stabilise energy prices and improve economic outlooks worldwide.

While the agreement marks a significant step forward, several contentious issues—including Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief—are expected to be addressed during a proposed ceasefire period through further negotiations.

Global leaders have broadly welcomed the move, viewing it as a crucial opportunity to de-escalate tensions and pave the way for long-term peace in the region.