FIFA 2026: Sweden beats Tunisia 5-0 in dominant display

Toronto, June 15:

Sweden delivered a commanding performance to defeat Tunisia 5-0 in their Group F clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, showcasing attacking flair and clinical finishing.

Midfielder Yasin Ayari starred in the emphatic victory, scoring twice and dictating the tempo of the game. Sweden took control early, pressing high and capitalising on defensive lapses from Tunisia to build a comfortable lead before halftime.

Tunisia struggled to contain Sweden’s fluid attacking movement and failed to create significant chances throughout the match. The European side continued their dominance in the second half, adding more goals to seal one of the biggest wins of the tournament so far.

The result significantly boosts Sweden’s chances of advancing to the knockout stages, while Tunisia will need a strong response in their remaining group fixtures to stay in contention.