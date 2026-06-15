Boy killed as stone pillar collapses in Madurai

Madurai, June 15:

A 7-year-old boy died after a stone pillar collapsed while he was playing with his friends on a makeshift swing in Vedar-Puliyankulam near Thiruparankundram in Madurai district, according to a report.

The deceased was identified as Vinayagamoorthy, a Class 2 student of a government primary school and the second son of Boomatheivam (40), a mason, and his wife Pandeeswari (35).

According to police, on June 13, Vinayagamoorthy and a group of children were playing in a vacant plot near their house on a school holiday. The children had tied sarees between tall stone pillars erected on the land to create a temporary swing.

While Vinayagamoorthy was sitting on the swing, the base of one of the stone pillars suddenly gave way and collapsed. The impact caused the boy to fall head first onto the ground, leaving him with a severe head injury and heavy bleeding.

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing his cries and took him to the Government Hospital in Thiruparankundram. After receiving first aid, doctors referred him to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for advanced treatment.

Despite efforts by medical staff, the boy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday (June 14).

The Austinpatti police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The tragedy has left residents of Vedar-Puliyankulam in shock and mourning.