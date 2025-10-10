Taiwan–India Ties Shine Bright at 114th National Day Reception in Chennai

Chennai witnessed a historic celebration as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) hosted its 114th National Day Reception, marking the 30th anniversary of Taiwan–India partnership. Held at the luxurious Leela Palace on October 9, the event drew a record 230 guests, including overseas Taiwanese, business leaders from southern India, and senior officials and MPs from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The gathering underscored the vibrant economic, cultural, and educational bonds between the two nations.

DG Stephen Hsu highlighted Taiwan’s growing footprint in India, noting that Taiwanese investment has doubled over eight years, while enterprises have tripled, especially in southern India. Bilateral trade soared by 15% this year, reflecting the dynamism of the partnership. Celebrating people-to-people exchanges, he shared inspiring stories of Indian students excelling in Taiwan through scholarships, including a touching tale of a girl from rural Tamil Nadu pursuing mechanical engineering, symbolizing the human heartbeat of bilateral relations.

Speakers, including TN IT Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MPs Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Dr. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, praised Taiwan’s investments in electronics and footwear, generating jobs for over 100,000 locals, with 40% women employees. The reception also spotlighted Taiwan’s pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain, its technological prowess, and the shared vision of India and Taiwan in promoting innovation, economic growth, and democratic values. The evening was a vivid celebration of legacy, progress, and enduring friendship, leaving attendees inspired about the future of Taiwan–India collaboration.