Trailer released for Ram Abdullah Antony

The makers of Ram Abdullah Antony, directed by Jayavel, have dropped the striking trailer, revealing a chilling tale of friendship gone wrong. In the preview, Poovaiyar plays the titular character Antony, alongside Ajay Arnold and Arjun as his friends Ram and Abdullah. Together, the trio commits a brutal murder — the victim's head is severed, bones removed, flesh diced, and tobacco smeared to mask the odor.

The film highlights the three friends from different faiths — Hindu, Muslim, and Christian — raising the stakes as law enforcement closes in. The trailer sets up the tension: can they evade capture, or will justice catch up to them?

Besides Poovaiyar, the film features Soundararaja, Pooja Pradyut, Sai Dheena, Vela Ramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and others. Cinematography is handled by LK Vijay, with Vinoth Sivakumar in charge of editing, and TR Krishan Chetan composing the music. Ram Abdullah Antony is slated for release on October 31.