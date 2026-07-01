Janhvi Kapoor likely to make Tamil debut with Pa Ranjith’s production

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly set to make her Tamil debut soon, with strong buzz suggesting she will headline director A. Sarkunam’s upcoming web series Kurathi, backed by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Janhvi, who was recently seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan, has been expanding her presence across industries. She made her acting debut with Dhadak and later entered Telugu cinema with Devara: Part 1. During her promotions in Tamil Nadu, her attempt to speak Tamil had already raised expectations about a possible entry into the Tamil film industry.

If the reports materialise, Kurathi could mark a significant turning point in her career. Both Sarkunam and Pa Ranjith are known for their rooted storytelling that resonates with audiences across rural and urban settings. Sarkunam’s Vaagai Sooda Vaa, in particular, earned critical acclaim and won the National Award, further adding weight to the project’s credibility.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also has Lag Ja Gale, directed by Raj Mehta, in her upcoming lineup. The film, described as a revenge-action love story, stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya alongside her.

While fans await an official announcement, the possibility of Janhvi Kapoor stepping into Tamil cinema under a strong creative team has already generated considerable excitement.