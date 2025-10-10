Mysterious man sends hoax bomb threats across Chennai

A series of bomb threat emails have been sent to various prominent locations in Chennai, including the residences of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, actress Trisha, the Madras High Court, and the PTI office. These threats have caused significant concern among the public and authorities.

The Chennai Police have initiated investigations into these incidents, with the Cyber Crime Wing working to trace the origin of the emails. Preliminary findings suggest that the threats may be hoaxes, but authorities are treating them with utmost seriousness to ensure public safety.

In response to these threats, security measures have been heightened at the targeted locations. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dog teams have conducted thorough searches at each site, and no suspicious objects have been found so far.

The repeated nature of these threats has raised concerns about the intent behind them. Investigators are exploring various leads, including the possibility of a coordinated effort to create panic and disrupt public order.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. They also remind citizens that making hoax bomb threats is a serious offense and can lead to severe legal consequences.

The Chennai Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors, and they continue to work diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for these threats.

As investigations continue, the public is advised to stay informed through official channels and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.