CM to address 10,000 grama sabhas vis video tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to address approximately 10,000 Grama Sabhas (village assemblies) across the state through a live video telecast tomorrow.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the state’s digital governance efforts. The Grama Sabha meetings, typically held on October 2, were postponed this year due to the Pooja holidays.

According to Rural Development Department Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the majority of Tamil Nadu’s villages are now connected via an optical fibre network. Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) has established fibre connections in 11,100 villages, with 10,000 villages having verified connectivity. Utilizing this infrastructure, the Chief Minister will engage with village representatives through video conferencing, streamed live to over 10,000 Grama Sabhas .

During these meetings, the Chief Minister will interact with representatives from selected Gram Panchayats via video conferencing using the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network. This interaction will be streamed live to over 10,000 village panchayats, marking the largest single use of the state’s fibre network so far .

The Grama Sabhas are expected to pass resolutions identifying the top three priority requirements for their villages, such as water supply, road infrastructure, and street lighting. These resolutions will be uploaded to an online portal for monitoring and prompt action by senior officials. Additionally, discussions will focus on removing derogatory caste-based names from public spaces and identifying economically disadvantaged families for support under the National Rural Livelihood Mission .