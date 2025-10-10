TVK challenges Madras HC on Karur stampede

The Supreme Court today heard a petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), challenging the Madras High Court’s observations in the aftermath of the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during a public rally on September 27.

Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for TVK, contended that the High Court had made politically damning remarks against the party leadership, including President Joseph Vijay, without giving them an opportunity to be heard. “The HC, without hearing our side, blamed TVK leaders for violating crowd control protocol,” Mr. Subramanium told the Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria.

Senior Advocate P. Wilson, representing the State of Tamil Nadu, countered that the large crowd had gathered from early morning, while the actor Vijay arrived late at the venue. “The crowd had gathered long before the advertised time. The actor didn’t come at the scheduled hour,” Mr. Wilson said, highlighting factors that contributed to the tragedy.

TVK’s petition urged the apex court to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to oversee a centralized investigation into the incident, arguing that multiple agencies, including a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the State, were acting in a scattered manner. Senior Advocate Subramanium emphasized the need for a single probe body, asserting, “We have complete faith in a neutral SIT to investigate the stampede thoroughly.”

The party also challenged the High Court’s observations that TVK leaders fled the scene and failed to express responsibility for the incident. “Our leaders were directed to leave for public order and were not given an opportunity to assist victims and their families,” Mr. Subramanium explained. The petition further claimed that a “pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants to create trouble at the site of the rally cannot be ruled out.”

Earlier this week, the Chief Justice of India-headed bench had agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan’s plea challenging the High Court’s refusal to order a CBI probe. Additionally, counsel for Paneerselvam P., whose son died in the stampede, argued that the police’s role must also be investigated, citing the necessity of a CBI-led probe.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State, noted that several petitions had been filed following the tragedy, ranging from calls for a CBI probe to demands for standard operating procedures for crowd management. He defended the State-appointed SIT, led by IGP Asra Garg, describing him as “a capable officer” recognized by the High Court itself.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliberate on the constitution of a centralized investigative body and decide on the petitions seeking independent probe and accountability in the Karur tragedy.