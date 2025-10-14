Hamas releases all living hostages under Gaza deal

All 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that decimated the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Hamas said on Monday that it will release the bodies of four of the 28 deceased Israeli captives, though it was not immediately clear when the rest of the bodies would be sent back to Israel. Israel says it has released more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Speaking to parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared he was “committed to this peace,” raising hopes that the ruinous war, which triggered other conflicts in the Middle East and had left scores of captives in militant hands, might come to an end. But fundamental questions remain over when and how.

Cheering crowds greeted buses of released prisoners in the West Bank and Gaza, while families and friends of the hostages gathered in a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, cried out with joy and relief as news arrived that the captives were free.

US President Donald Trump flew to the region and addressed the Knesset – the Israeli parliament. He was later to head to Egypt for a summit to discuss the US-proposed deal and postwar plans with other leaders.

Speaking ahead of Trump’s address in the Knesset, Netanyahu pledged that he was “committed to this peace.” He added: “Today, the Jewish calendar marks the end of two years of war.”

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group. The ceasefire is also expected to see a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

The war began when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 taken hostage.

In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the dead were women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the UN and many independent experts consider its figures the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

The toll is expected to grow as bodies are pulled from rubble previously made inaccessible by fighting.

The war has destroyed large swaths of Gaza and displaced about 90 per cent of its some 2 million residents. It has also triggered other conflicts in the region, sparked worldwide protests and led to allegations of genocide that Israel denies.“Much of Gaza is a wasteland,” UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said on Sunday.