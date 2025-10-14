Trump praises Modi at Egypt summit

Cairo, Oct 14: At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “good friend,” during remarks that also subtly reached out to Pakistan. Cairo, Oct 14: At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “good friend,” during remarks that also subtly reached out to Pakistan.

As he stood beside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he remarked, “He’s going to help make that happen, right?” — a reference to his vision of improved India-Pakistan ties.

Trump, co-hosting the summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said regional peace “depends on good friends doing good things.” He also invited Sharif to address the summit, and praised Pakistan’s leadership in his speech.

In response, Sharif credited Trump for preventing a potential escalation between India and Pakistan, asserting that without Trump’s intervention, the conflict could have spiraled into a devastating nuclear confrontation.