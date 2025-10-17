Jaishankar calls for urgent UN reforms

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the United Nations continues to mirror the world of 1945 rather than the realities of 2025, stressing that the need for reform has become urgent.

However, he noted that the process of reform is being used to “derail the agenda”, which allows historical injustices to persist. Speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs’ Conclave (UNTCC 2025) in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that India’s approach to peacekeeping is rooted in its civilisational ethos and guided by the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the belief that ‘the world is one family’.

“It is a privilege to address this distinguished gathering of military leaders from troop contributing countries — the architects, the upholders, and the messengers of peace. You reflect the strength of an institution that has, for nearly eight decades, stood out as a beacon of hope in a conflict-ridden world — United Nations Peacekeeping,” he added.

He said India’s peacekeeping philosophy is shaped by the idea that global cooperation must rest on justice and inclusivity. “India approaches peacekeeping from its civilisational ethos. We see the world as one family, a vision enshrined in the timeless phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. This is not just cultural wisdom, but an outlook that anchors our worldview,” Jaishankar said.