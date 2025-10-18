The recent announcement by Pakistan confirming the repatriation of over 14 lakh Afghan refugees marks a significant development in the region’s ongoing refugee crisis. With the government warning that no further extensions will be granted to Afghans remaining in Pakistan without valid visas, this move signals a decisive policy shift aimed at managing the influx of refugees that has long challenged Pakistan’s resources and infrastructure. The phased nature of the repatriation process, coupled with increased exit points at the Afghan border, shows a systematic approach but also raises pressing questions about the humanitarian preparedness and the conditions awaiting returnees in Afghanistan.

While Pakistan has been commendable in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for several decades, the current geopolitical and socio-economic landscape is vastly different. Afghanistan continues to grapple with political instability, dire economic conditions, and a fragile human rights environment, particularly affecting women and vulnerable groups. The reality that many of these refugees are being compelled or forced to return to a homeland struggling to provide basic needs spells a potentially dire humanitarian crisis. International and regional cooperation must be strengthened to ensure that these returnees are accorded safety, dignity, and access to essential services, with particular focus on preventing secondary displacement and human rights violations.

This situation also calls for deeper engagement from the global community to support both Afghanistan’s rebuilding efforts and Pakistan’s capacity to handle refugee challenges humanely. Sustainable solutions must include investments in livelihood programs, legal protections, and infrastructure development in Afghanistan to facilitate safe reintegration. The urgency of addressing these complex issues cannot be overstated, as the future stability of the region depends heavily on how this repatriation process is managed and the international response it receives.