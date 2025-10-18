Cautious Deepavali: Protect Your Eyes, Play Safe

With Diwali festivities picking up, doctors are reminding the public to stay alert about eye safety during celebrations. According to Dr. S. Soundari, Regional Head – Clinical Services at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, eye injuries are among the most common incidents during the festival season, second only to hand injuries.

Firecrackers such as sparklers, bombs and chakras can cause serious harm, not just to those lighting them but also to bystanders, who account for more than half of the reported cases. Injuries can range from mild irritation to severe open globe injuries that may even lead to vision loss.

Doctors advise avoiding contact lenses while handling fireworks, and recommend using protective eyewear, maintaining distance, and bursting crackers only in open spaces. In case of injury, rubbing the eyes or self-medication should be strictly avoided. Immediate rinsing with clean water and consulting an eye doctor is crucial.

People are also urged to keep water or sand nearby for emergencies and to supervise children closely. Diwali can remain both joyful and safe with a few simple precautions.

For emergencies, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital has made special arrangements. Contact: 95949 24048.