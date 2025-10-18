Prince of Arcot Extends Deepavali Greetings

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended his warm Deepavali greetings to the Hindu community, wishing them happiness, good health and long life. He said the festival of lights stands as a reminder of the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness.

Emphasising the spirit of unity, the Prince said India reflects a rich blend of religions, cultures and traditions, making it a microcosm of the world. He added that all faiths ultimately convey a message of communal harmony, mutual respect and fraternity among people, which should continue to guide society.